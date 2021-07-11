Woman’s body found in Hilltop alley

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman’s body was found early Sunday morning in an alley behind S. Terrace Avenue in the Hilltop, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to a call around 6:18 a.m. of a body lying in the alley behind the 500 block of S. Terrace Avenue.

The Columbus Division of Fire also responded and pronounced the woman dead at 6:26 a.m.

Police say the victim appeared to be in her 30s.

They are still trying to determine who the woman was and what caused her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477.).

This is the 106th homicide in Columbus for 2021.