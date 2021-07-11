Woman’s body found in Hilltop alley

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman’s body was found early Sunday morning in an alley behind S. Terrace Avenue in the Hilltop, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to a call around 6:18 a.m. of a body lying in the alley behind the 500 block of S. Terrace Avenue.

The Columbus Division of Fire also responded and pronounced the woman dead at 6:26 a.m.

Police say the victim appeared to be in her 30s.

They are still trying to determine who the woman was and what caused her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477.).

This is the 106th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber celebrates 41 years on Columbus airwaves

NBC4's Ben Gelber celebrates 41 years on the air

Liz McGiffin: T-Storms & warmer weather to end the weekend and for the start of the workweek

Cleveland funeral home offers Kivlenieks prayer cards for anyone who would like one

Former Buckeye Harrison returns to Columbus to mentor children

Goodguys Car Show returns to Ohio State Fairgrounds

More Local News