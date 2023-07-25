A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who seriously injured an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in a crash while under the influence of multiple drugs has been sentenced in court.

Alea Weil, 30, will serve up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and possession of drugs, stemming from a violent collision on Interstate 71.

On February 13, Ohio State trooper Adrian Wilson was outside of his Dodge Charger, picking up debris from the road at 10:44 a.m., when a Toyota hit the rear of his cruiser. The collision caused the car to launch forward and strike Wilson.

The crash closed the northbound lanes on Interstate 71 from US Route 62/State Route 3 to State Route 665/London-Groveport Road. Traffic was closed for nearly three hours.

The trooper was struck north of the Young Road overpass, causing the closure of northbound lanes on Interstate 71 from US Route 62/State Route 3 to State Rout 665/London-Groveport Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Police said Wilson was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and had been moved to stable condition but remained seriously injured. Weil, who was driving the Toyota, was also taken to Grant Medical Center and was in critical but stable condition.

It was later learned that Weil was under the influence of fentanyl and cocaine. She was issued a $1 million bond, plus an additional $10,000 for the drug charge. As well, Weil had been previously charged with drug possession in her home state of Georgia.

At her sentencing hearing, Weil’s attorney Ryan Shefer said in a statement that she has been attending Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous while detained in Jackson Pike and has signed up for other counseling programs.

Weil’s sentence also includes up to two years of post-release control and a suspended drivers license for five years without work privileges. She received 162 days of jail-time credit.