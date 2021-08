COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a woman they say robbed a Dollar General store on the 1500 block of Parsons Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman was caught on surveillance video around 8:30 a.m. as she grabbed prepaid Visa cards, jumped the counter, and demanded the employee load money onto the cards.







The suspect then fled on food, according to officers.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.