COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is recovering from emergency surgery after a shooting in west Columbus late Sunday night.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:27 p.m. at the 100 block of Lechner Avenue in the Central Hilltop. The adult woman victim was reportedly attempting to drive away from an unknown shooter in an alley.

Police said the woman was struck in the back and her car was found on Belvidere Avenue. She was taken to an area hospital for emergency surgery and was unable to submit an interview to authorities.

CPD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt #2341 at 614-645-4141 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).