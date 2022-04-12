COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said that a woman turned herself in after an investigation revealed she was involved in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tristan Foor in 2021.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 4000 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2021.

Officers found Foor suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, while officers were guarding the scene, they were approached by Elias Malone, 20, who admitted, when interviewed by detectives, to shooting and killing Foor.

The investigation update from Columbus Police said that 20-year-old Sydney Freshour lured Foor to the scene so Malone and her could rob Foor.

Freshour turned herself in and is charged for murder and aggravated robbery, per police.

Court records state that Freshour will be released on recognizance Wednesday and be put under house arrest before a preliminary hearing in court on April 26.