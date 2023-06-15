COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman suffered a brain injury, and a man has been arrested after a high-speed chase through the east side of Columbus Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed a black Honda fail to stop at the corner of East Livingston Avenue and Courtright Road in Eastmoor. The officers attempted to pull the car over using their lights and sirens, but the Honda pulled away at a high rate of speed.

James Davis (Courtesy/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the Honda, identified as James Davis, traveled east on East Livingston for approximately two-and-a-half miles, eventually crossing the center lane and into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes. At the intersection of East Livingston Ave. and Woodcrest Road in Shady Lane, the Honda crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

Davis, who turned 29 years old that day, exited the car and fled the scene. He was arrested after a lengthy chase.

A passenger in the Honda was taken to Grant Medical Center and was diagnosed with a brain injury. She is listed in critical condition. Police did not provide a possible injury status of the vehicle traveling westbound that was involved in the crash.