COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is in stable condition after a stabbing in north Columbus early Friday morning.

Columbus police said that officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 3:53 a.m. at the Cambridge Apartment complex on Cleveland Avenue in North Linden. The victim was taken to Riverside Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the incident but believe the woman may have been sexually assaulted before she was stabbed. They did not release any information on possible suspects.