COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was hit by a bullet shot into a home in northeast Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 4000 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 2:24 p.m.

Officers found the victim, an 18-year-old woman, had been shot once in the abdomen. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries.

The woman told police she was inside the home when the bullet came through the wall and hit her.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.