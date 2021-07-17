Woman shot, killed near home’s front porch in N. Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman who was with her boyfriend near the front porch of their home was shot and killed Friday evening, according to Columbus police.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Grasmere Avenue in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus around 7:48 p.m.

They found 31-year old Supreia Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound; medics transported her to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

Police say Wilson was with her 41-year old boyfriend when they saw a black car parked nearby. Three men got out and began shooting at the couple, who ran inside, according to police. The men then got back in the car and drove away to the south.

This is the 109th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).