COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was shot in her legs, allegedly by her neighbor, in the 2800 block of Keystone Drive on Friday morning.

Mary Hall, 36, was getting out of her vehicle after arriving home, and walking to her front door, when reportedly her neighbor fired several shots which struck her legs, according to a media release from Columbus Division of Police.

Hall was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to serious condition.

Her neighbor, Ernest Pierce, 46, was arrested at his residence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Adam Federer of the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4011 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).