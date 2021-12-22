COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in northeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Glenshire Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 44-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman told police she was lying in her bed when a bullet came through the bedroom window and struck her.

Police say she is expected to survive her injury.