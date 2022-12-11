COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m.

Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police interviewed the 33-year-old victim, who told police she heard a gunshot and realized she had been shot. She then got herself to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.