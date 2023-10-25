COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Tuesday evening in South Linden after allegedly shooting a woman.

The Columbus Division of Police said that a verbal argument took place between the two just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Billiter Boulevard and Cordell Avenue. The man, identified as 21-year-old Robert J. Gates Jr., then began pointing a handgun at the woman. As she walked away, CPD said Gates fired the gun multiple times, hitting the woman with two shots in the backside.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and was recovering as of Wednesday morning. Police arrested Gates and charged him with felonious assault. Franklin County Municipal Court records showed he had an arraignment scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m.