COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The victim was shot at by an unknown suspect in a passing vehicle, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 614-645-4141.