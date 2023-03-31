COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was shot several times late Thursday night southeast of Downtown Columbus is expected to survive.

According to Columbus police, a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg and face at around 11:15 p.m. Officers, who were called to the 600 block of South 22nd Street on a Shot Spotter alert, found the victim on the 900 block of South 22nd Street in the Southern Orchards neighborhood.

She was transported to an area hospital listed in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable condition.

Also found in the area were shell casings and a residence on the same block that was struck by a bullet. No suspect information or what led to the shooting is known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Stubblefield #2259 at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).