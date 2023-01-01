COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in the chest Sunday after a New Year’s festivity in the Linden neighborhood erupted into a “heated argument.”

Around 2:30 a.m., the 26-year-old victim’s extended family member – who was invited to the victim’s house on the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue – pulled out a gun during a disagreement that escalated into a “heated argument,” according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, shot the victim once in the chest, sending her to the hospital in serious condition, police said. He later ran from the scene.

The victim is expected to survive her injury, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Pruitt at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.