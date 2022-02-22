COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being hit by a car which police said fled the scene early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop section of Columbus.

Police responded to the area of Sullivan Avenue and South Highland Avenue at approximately 3:56 a.m. near a Sunoco gas station.

Police said the woman was crossing Sullivant Avenue outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by an unidentified eastbound car.

According to police, the car stopped momentarily before taking off from the scene.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she remains in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4767.