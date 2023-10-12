COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman charged in a 2021 Franklinton homicide was sentenced on Thursday.

Teona Brooks, 24, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of Maurice Porter, 39.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:45 p.m. on July 22, 2021, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Central Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Porter suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Brooks was arrested in Chicago in November 2021.