COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $1 million dollars as part of a telecommunications fraud scheme has been sentenced to prison.

A Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge issued Shawna Casey to 7-10½ years after she pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud and one count of aggravated theft.

According to a release from the Franklin County prosecutor, Casey used her position as an accounts receivable clerk to embezzle from two companies — Ideal Precision in Whitehall and KidsLinked in Upper Arlington – between March 23, 2018, and June 30, 2021.

Casey, who was tasked with collecting outstanding bills from customers, created an account with Square, a credit card processor, for each employer. She embezzled a total of $956,255.30 — $763,775.70 from Ideal Precision and $192.479.60 from KidsLinked — into her own personal checking account.

On July 15, 2021, Whitehall police officers arrested Casey on the charges from Ideal Precision. After she posted bond, Upper Arlington police arrested her on the charges from KidsLinked.