COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – A man has been charged with kidnapping after police rescued a woman from a car Friday night on the northeast side of the city.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, police received a call with reports that a woman was in danger. The caller, whom officers met in the Weinland Park area, was relaying text messages to police from a friend, who said her boyfriend was threatening her with a gun and that she was afraid for her life.

CPD was able to locate the boyfriend’s car on the 2500 block of Timber Trail Drive North at the Timber Trail Apartments off of Cleveland Avenue. When police ordered the occupants of the car to exit, the victim jumped from the passenger side and shouted for help while running towards the officers.

Micah Smith was removed from the car and detained. Police found two types of guns, a Glock 19 and BHTL 400, on the floor of the back seat.

The victim told police that she recently broke up with Smith and an argument ensued, with Smith threatening her with a gun. She said Smith fired a shot inside her apartment out the back door. Police found one shell casing inside her kitchen.

Smith allegedly hit, strangled and struck the woman in the head with the firearm. He then allegedly ordered the victim in the car, stating, “before I start shooting”. Smith reportedly sped off on Cleveland Avenue, driving erratically and running red lights.

The witness who originally called police said when she tried to contact the victim by way of FaceTime, Smith answered the phone and was waving a gun while making threats.

Smith was scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday morning for an arraignment hearing.