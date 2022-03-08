COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who assaulted a woman while robbing her in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:45 p.m., Feb. 19, a woman was pumping gas at a gas station in the 500 block of Norton Road when two unknown males approached her.

Police say one of the suspects asked the woman for money, but when she refused both suspects grabbed her and yanked her purse from her while hitting several times with a gun.

The suspects ran from the scene after stealing the victim’s purse.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this robbery to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.