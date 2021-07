COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered woman missing from the city’s east since July 20.

Emily Rene McVey, 35, is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Emily has blue eyes and blonde or brown hair.

She was last seen in the area of Bryden Road and Parsons Avenue on July 20.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.