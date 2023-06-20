COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman accused of causing a Columbus crash that ended a semi-pro basketball player’s career has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Gail Smith entered the plea Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Smith, 64, for aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under impairment.

Columbus police said that in May of 2021, Smith was under the influence of alcohol and/or marijuana when she crashed into A.J. Davis.

Davis had just gotten out of his car to help a homeless man on an exit ramp at Interstate 70 and Hamilton Road.

“It is definitely a shocker,” Davis said Tuesday of the not guilty plea. “I mean, the only thing I can do is to just wait it out and let the courts handle the situation. And everything should come thorough with the right verdict and move forward.”

Smith, who is free on bond, has been ordered to have no contact with Davis and must submit a DNA sample before July 7. The judge also prohibited Smith from driving.

Just days before the crash, Davis scored 29 points during a game for the Columbus Condors. He played basketball at Linden McKinley High School, the University of Wyoming, and James Madison University before playing professionally overseas.