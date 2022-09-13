COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges in relation to a June 2020 crash that killed three, including an unborn baby.

Kimberly Renee Mantikowski, of Grove City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony. Two additional aggravated vehicular assault charges and two operating a motor vehicle while impaired (OMVI) charges were dropped, according to court records.

According to then-Franklin County Prosecutor Ron Brown, on June 17, 2020, Mantikowski was attempting to pull into her driveway when she failed to yield the right of way, causing a crash with two motorcycles. O’Brien said Mantikowski’s blood-alcohol content was 0.214 at the time of the crash.

Rickey Ross, 61, and his wife Kimberly Ross, 49, were taken to a local hospital but died as a result of their injuries. Their daughter, 18 at the time of the crash, and a 26-year-old man were injured in the crash. The daughter’s unborn child did not survive.

Mantikowski is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4.