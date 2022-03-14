COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In honor of Women’s History Month, one of the female founders of a local brewery is celebrating the strong women on her staff by giving back to the community in a special way.

Seventh Son Brewing Company has women working in every sector of its organization. This month, they’ve created a special cocktail where a portion of the sales will go directly toward the local nonprofit Advocating Opportunity.

From bartending to brewing, to sales, marketing, and ownership, Seventh Son in downtown Columbus aims to provide a welcome and inclusive environment for all employees.

“When we started going to beer conventions, you know, it was mostly white men and it’s just gotten so much more diverse,” said Jen Burton, founding partner of the brewery.

Burton and her business partners opened Seventh Son in 2013 and she said the industry has come a long way since then.

“Many more people of color, many more women involved in leadership roles,” she said.

Sales of the specialty cocktail for Women’s History Month, the Spicy Lady, will directly benefit victims of human trafficking through Advocating Opportunity.

“We offer free legal services to survivors of sex and labor trafficking and then we also have advocates on staff,” said Donna Hoffman with Advocating Opportunity.

Burton said the brewery has expanded to three locations throughout the region and that giving back to the community is a priority for all of them.