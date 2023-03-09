COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 40-year-old woman has been named in connection to a fatal shooting in northeast Columbus last month.

Cassandra Nichole Franklin, 40, is wanted for the murder of 36-year-old Michael Sarratt, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A warrant has been filed for her arrest and authorities said Franklin is known to be driving the white car shown below.

(Columbus Division of Police)

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Rankin Avenue at 9:41 p.m. on Feb. 22 after getting a report of a shooting. Sarratt was found inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound and was provided aid before he was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).