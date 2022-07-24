COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect fired approximately 15 shots at a group of people Saturday night, injuring one of them, according to Columbus police.

Police said the shooting took place on the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue at approximately 10:22 p.m.

Police said the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was outside with other people when an unknown suspect fired at the group.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said two homes in the area were also hit by the gunfire, and that shell casings were recovered in an alley nearby.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.