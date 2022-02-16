COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:53 a.m., an unknown suspect fired a gun in the area of 26th Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

Bullets struck two homes, injuring a 22-year-old woman who was inside one of them. She was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.