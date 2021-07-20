Woman injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in Franklinton.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the area of South Souder Avenue and West Mound Street at approximately 7:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found the woman, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach. However, police said the shooting did not happen at the scene where they found the victim.

The victim was inside a black 2012 Ford Fusion with a temporary Ohio license plate when the shooting happened, police said. The location of that vehicle is not known, with police listing the vehicle as stolen.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Following surgery, she was upgraded to stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Deryl Kowalski at 614-645-4189.