COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was injured Sunday morning after Columbus police said she was shot in the shoulder just southwest of the University District.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Steelwood Road, at approximately 9:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim had been shot in her left shoulder.

The victim told police she was trying to leave the area when the suspect, identified as a 25-year-old woman, blocked the victim’s path by pulling her vehicle in front of the victim’s vehicle.

According to police, the suspect fired one shot from her vehicle at the victim, with the bullet going through the windshield and hitting the woman.

The victim was shown a photo of the suspect, positively identifying the suspect as the person who shot her, according to police.

A warrant has been filed for the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4189.