COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman has been indicted in connection with the 2021 death of another woman by drug poisoning in a Columbus prison.

According to a release from Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack, a grand jury on Friday indicted Jamila Perry, who is accused of providing the illegal drugs that caused the death of Fredreca Ford.

On June 26, 2021, Ford was found at the Franklin County Corrections Center unresponsive and later died at a hospital. Tests conducted indicated she died of fentanyl poisoning.

An investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office accused Perry, then an inmate at the prison, of getting the drugs into the facility that caused Ford’s death.

Perry was indicted on:

Involuntary manslaughter

Corrupting another with drugs

Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

Possession of cocaine

Trafficking in cocaine

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility.

An arrest warrant has been issued.