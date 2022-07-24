Police on scene at Nationwide Children’s Hospital afetr a woman was taken into custody. (NBC4/Karyssa D’Agostino)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in custody after driving two stolen vehicles Sunday morning away from police with the chase culminating at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, according to Columbus police.

A CPD dispatcher stated that officers went to the 100 block of Fair Avenue at 9:03 a.m. on a domestic dispute call.

Police say a woman drove away in a brown Chevrolet that she stole out of a Union County break-in.

NBC4/Karien Graf

NBC4/Karien Graf

According to Columbus police, she drove the stolen Chevrolet into a car at Main Street and Parsons Avenue before stealing a white Nissan and driving away towards Nationwide’s Children Hospital.

The woman walked into the hospital after driving and was taken into custody by police at 9:31 a.m, according to a dispatcher.

CPD said they received reports from a 911 caller that a car crashed through the front glass of the hospital.