COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot overnight Saturday in South Linden, according to Columbus police.

Police say that officers went to the 1500 block of Brooks Avenue around 4:15 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, per police.

No further information is known at this time.