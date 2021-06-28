Woman in critical condition after reported shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a woman is in critical condition after a reported shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 1:00 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 40 block of N. Waverly Street on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old woman inside a vehicle, suffering from trauma to the front of the head. She was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felon Assault Unit at 614-645-4373 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.