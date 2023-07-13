COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is in stable condition after being shot in northeast Columbus early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of East 25th Avenue in South Linden. Columbus police said the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police did not release any information on what led to the shooting or if there are any known suspects.

The shooting occurred about a dozen blocks away from Columbus’ most recent reported shooting, which occurred on McGuffey Road, Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m. That incident was the fifth Columbus shooting inside of one day.