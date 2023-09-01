COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in north Columbus early Friday.

Authorities responded to the 1400 block of Oakland Park Avenue at 2:46 a.m. after report of a shooting, according to Columbus police. An adult female was located who had suffered a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, police said. Suspect information was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4892.