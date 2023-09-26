COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency units have been dispatched to a west Columbus home due to a large fire Tuesday morning.

According to Columbus police the fire occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near the 100 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop. The three-story, three-unit residence was heavily damaged in the front of the building and an elderly woman was found standing in the backyard when fire fighters arrived.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries. Police do not know yet what led to the fire.