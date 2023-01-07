COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police.
The shooting was reported at approximately 11:06 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street.
According to Columbus police dispatchers, the woman was shot when a vehicle pulled up to the scene, fired a gun, and then drove off.
The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.
There is no further information available at this time.