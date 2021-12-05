COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering from a minor injury after a stray bullet shot through her bedroom wall Saturday night in Columbus.

At 10:39 p.m., Columbus police said, a man was trying to shoot another man behind an abandoned house next the Wyton Court and Binbrook Road intersection in the city’s Linwood neighborhood, southeast of downtown.

The intended victim, a release from the Columbus Division of Police states, got behind his car to shield himself from gunfire. He then got in his car and drove away, likely with several bullet holes in the sedan.

Although the intended target was able to escape, a home “several houses away” was struck by the gunfire, the release continues. One of the stray rounds came through the wall near the bed that a woman was laying in.

That woman was struck by bullet fragments and debris from the wall, which caused an abrasion on her back, police said. She was treated at the hospital.

A home next door was also struck by the gunfire, but none of the bullets made it inside.