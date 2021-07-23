Woman found shot on porch in South Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in the Linden area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:49 a.m., Friday, officers were called to the 1300 block of E. 16th Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was stabilized after surgery.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.