Body camera footage from a July 17 incident involving Monica Justice can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman who was accused of shooting two Franklin County deputies in 2020 has been found guilty by a Franklin County jury.

Court documents in Franklin County Common Pleas court say that Monica Justice was found guilty on Friday of four counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons under disability.

On July 21, 2020, Justice was in an hours-long standoff at a home on the 2700 block Beulah Road in Columbus. That standoff started when two deputies attempting to serve a warrant were shot by Justice, according to police.

Both sustained non life-threatening injuries with two other deputies on the porch of the house at the time of the shooting. She is scheduled to be sentenced in Franklin County court on Tuesday.

She was originally indicted on two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

A police report states that Justice was involved in a separate incident on July 17 in Westerville at the OhioHealth facility in Polaris Parkway. The report says Justice was inside the building and was refusing to wear a mask, which was protocol at OhioHealth at the time of the incident, and refused to leave.

Body camera video shows Justice refusing to leave after being given a trespass warning. She was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.