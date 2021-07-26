Woman found dead inside car on I-71 by Columbus Police motorcycle patrol

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a woman was found dead on I-71, closing a section of the roadway Monday afternoon in South Franklinton.

Police found the body inside a car on the shoulder of I-71 South just south of Greenlawn Avenue.

According to police, a CPD motorcycle officer came upon the car at approximately 4:15 p.m., which is when the officer discovered the body inside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said they car may have been there for approximately 12 hours.

Police said they are currently investigating the incident as an accident.

I-71 South south of the Greenlawn Avenue exit is closed. Northbound traffic is unaffected.