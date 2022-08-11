COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead.

Crime scene tape is set up around an apartment complex the morning of Aug. 11, 2022, after a shooting left a woman dead there. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

Officers went around 8:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Parkville Court on reports of a shooting. When they got to the area near the Northland neighborhood, they found a 25-year-old woman lying on an apartment’s floor unresponsive, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Medical crews arrived and pronounced the woman dead at 8:40 p.m., CPD said. It is waiting to release her identity until after officers notify family members.

While CPD did not release a suspect description, it did add that investigators are looking for a person of interest who could be in a 2014 Beige Hyundai, with Ohio license plate #JNY3407. It asked anyone who sees the car to avoid approaching anyone around or in it, and to call 911.