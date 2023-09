COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been hospitalized after a two-car crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in South Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, one woman was extracted from a vehicle, which was part of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Groveport Road and Williams Road in south Columbus near Obetz.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in serious condition. Authorities on scene did not report what led to the crash or if any others were injured.