COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted was able to avoid captivity, escaping from a west Columbus residence Wednesday evening.

According to court records, a woman called police sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday while running from a home near the 250 block of South Powell Avenue in the Hilltop. Police arrived and interviewed the victim, who said she was held against her will and sexually assaulted.

The woman told police that she was locked inside the bedroom of a residence belonging to Malik Willougby and fell unconscious after drinking a Sprite she believed contained a “drug substance.” When she woke up, the victim reportedly felt pain consistent with being sexually assaulted.

Police said the victim then overheard Willoughby, 37, talking to a second person in the room. She alleges she heard him say she “had seen too much and to get rid of her” and that he instructed the unknown person to take her to the basement and put her in a dog cage.

She told police that while Willoughby went to answer the front door, she was able to run free from the home. She told sexual assault detectives that she also heard other women screaming from the basement. Police did not release additional information regarding any other potential victims in the home.

The woman was treated for her injuries at Grant Medical Center.

Willoughby was arrested and charged with kidnapping while engaging in sexual activity. Franklin County Municipal Court records had yet to show if he was issued bond as of Friday morning. The records also did not share a scheduled preliminary hearing.