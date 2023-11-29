COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash escaped her accused kidnappers twice, but not before being assaulted on multiple occasions, court documents said.

On Nov. 15, Columbus police reported that a woman was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects who were first involved in a car crash in Eastmoor. At around 2:40 p.m. the woman and two people were involved in an accident at the intersection of East Broad Steet and North Weyant Avenue. The victim reportedly got out of the car and ran to a nearby McDonalds, where she locked herself in a bathroom.

Police said a short time later, the victim then left the McDonalds and ran into a nearby Lowes store. The two suspects in the car from the crash, Ronald Alexander and Annetta Boswell, drove to the Lowes, and police said Alexander followed the woman into the store.

At around 3:20 p.m. store security cameras captured Alexander, 26, getting out of the car and walking into the store, where he allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and dragged her outside to the car. Police said Boswell and a third person not identified by police got out of the car, and assisted Alexander in shoving the woman back into the car.

The victim told police she was blindfolded and drove around town while being beaten, spit on and robbed of her phone and $250. She added that the suspects threatened to kill her.

After stopping at a Speedway gas station on North Cassady Avenue, the woman escaped again and ran into the store where she called for help. Police noted that the woman had visible injuries on her body.

Boswell was arrested Tuesday and issued a $50,000 bond in Franklin County Municipal Court on Wednesday. Alexander was arrested on Nov. 21 and issued a $100,000 bond the following day. They are both charged with kidnapping and robbery with an attempt to inflict serious physical harm.