COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been arrested after an alleged robbery, assault, and the biting a police officer in the west side of Columbus.

About 10 a.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to the Central Point Shopping Center in the South Hilltop. The woman, 31-year-old Tiangie Johnson, was reportedly stopped by a store manager, who attempted to retrieve property that Johnson had placed in a bag.

Police said Johnson “grappled” with the manager, then grabbed the manager by the throat and said, “I’ll break your (expletive) neck next time.” Johnson then fled the scene.

Officers found a woman matching Johnson’s description over an hour later at 11:20 a.m. in an adjacent parking lot near a pawn store. As police attempted to detain her, she resisted and bit an officer on the left arm, breaking the skin and causing the officer to bleed.

After Johnson was apprehended, the store manager positively identified her as the suspect in question. Johnson, who refused to give the arresting officers her name, was taken to the Columbus Police ID Unit where her identification was confirmed.

Johnson is charged with robbery, felony assault and harassment with a bodily substance. She is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Saturday.