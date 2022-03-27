COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a car last week.

Police said that on March 20 at 6:16 p.m., the car was stolen from a parking lot on the 1000 block of North High Street. The owner, a 26-year-old woman, attempted to hang on to the car as it was being stolen and was dragged as the suspects got away, police said.

The car was found three days later on the 5800 block of North Meadows Boulevard, which is when police said one of the suspects was caught on surveillance video leaving the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

The surveillance photo released by the police is below.

Surveillance photo of a suspect Columbus police said was responsible for the theft of a car on North High Street on March 20, 2022.