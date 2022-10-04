COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has died six months after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers found Elizabeth Brice, 27, lying in a garage with two gunshot wounds on March 26. A suspect shot her at the back of a home near the 100 block of North Harris Ave, and she then fell into the garage, according to CPD. Emergency crews took her to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

CPD originally expected Brice to recover from her injuries. It did not say if she was ever released from that hospital, but did confirm she died from injuries from the shooting on Sept. 26. The Franklin County Coroner then ruled her death as a homicide, CPD said.

Columbus police did not release any information on the suspect as of Tuesday, but asked anyone with information to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.