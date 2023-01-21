COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus.

A detective for Columbus police told NBC4 at the scene that officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the house with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, per CPD.

Additional information is not known at this time.